Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCORN

ClassementNo.637

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.05%

Offre en circulation525,000,000

Offre maximale2,100,000,000

Offre totale2,100,000,000

Taux de circulation0.25%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.11128544678520522,2025-07-22

Prix le plus bas0.021066878137635373,2025-06-23

Blockchain publiqueETH

