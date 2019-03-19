CELR

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCELR

ClassementNo.494

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.06%

Offre en circulation7,783,424,106.9912

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.7783%

Date d'émission2019-03-19 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0067 USDT

Sommet historique0.19869033851597,2021-09-26

Prix le plus bas0.00101410762651,2020-03-16

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
