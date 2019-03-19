CELR

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCELR

ClassementNo.494

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.06%

Offre en circulation7,783,424,106.9912

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.7783%

Date d'émission2019-03-19 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0067 USDT

Sommet historique0.19869033851597,2021-09-26

Prix le plus bas0.00101410762651,2020-03-16

Blockchain publiqueETH

