BENQI is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieBENQI

ClassementNo.552

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%

Offre en circulation7,092,889,205

Offre maximale7,200,000,000

Offre totale7,200,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9851%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.40805462,2021-08-24

Prix le plus bas0,2021-08-19

Blockchain publiqueAVAX_CCHAIN

