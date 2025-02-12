ANT

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieANT

ClassementNo.1257

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.35%

Offre en circulation136,644,835

Offre maximale0

Offre totale1,200,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.35756319057761676,2025-02-12

Prix le plus bas0.03576910888517051,2025-07-10

Blockchain publiqueARB

