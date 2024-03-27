ALTLAYER

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer brings together a novel idea of Restaked Rollups which takes rollups (spun from any rollup stack such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, etc.) and provides them with enhanced security, decentralization, interoperability and crypto-economic fast finality by leveraging restaking mechanism.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieALTLAYER

ClassementNo.263

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)10.17%

Offre en circulation3,995,946,627.850709

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3995%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.688131910249869,2024-03-27

Prix le plus bas0.022477745910425583,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueBSC

IntroductionAltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer brings together a novel idea of Restaked Rollups which takes rollups (spun from any rollup stack such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, etc.) and provides them with enhanced security, decentralization, interoperability and crypto-economic fast finality by leveraging restaking mechanism.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.