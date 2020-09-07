ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieACH

ClassementNo.200

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.20%

Offre en circulation9,310,869,863.037878

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale9,999,999,999.999989

Taux de circulation0.931%

Date d'émission2020-09-07 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.19750365,2021-08-06

Prix le plus bas0.00133775,2021-07-20

Blockchain publiqueETH

