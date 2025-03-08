1R0R

R0AR is the utility token that powers the entire R0ARverse. It's the key to unlocking opportunities within the R0AR decentralized finance ecosystem. R0AR is an ERC-20 token that serves multiple functions within our DeFi ecosystem. As a governance token, it gives holders a voice in shaping the platform's future and provides access to exclusive features, the R0AR Platform, Portal, staking rewards and yield farming. Whether you're staking, farming or trading on the Platform, making your voice heard in the decentralized autonomous organization, or browsing the NFT marketplace, R0AR is at the center of it all.

Nom de la cryptomonnaie1R0R

ClassementNo.5870

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0

Offre en circulation--

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000,010

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.05359728874422925,2025-03-08

Prix le plus bas0.003689277531738991,2025-04-16

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

