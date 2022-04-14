mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day

Trader

Mobile
Scannez pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

Raydium

RAY/USDT
----
--
Haut 24h
0.0000
Bas 24h
0.0000
Volume 24h (RAY)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24h
0.0000
Bas 24h
0.0000
Volume 24h (RAY)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
RAY
Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
RAY
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
555,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(RAY)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Tendances
Acheter RAY
Vendre RAY
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible -- USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantRAY
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- RAY
PrixUSDT
MontantRAY
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Réseau stable
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...