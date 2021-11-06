mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
PixelVerse
PIXEL/USDT
0.00026950.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.0002745
Bas 24h
0.0002695
Volume 24h (PIXEL)
85.07K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
23.13
Haut 24h
0.0002745
Bas 24h
0.0002695
Volume 24h (PIXEL)
85.07K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
23.13
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
PIXEL
We are constructing our platform to become the Google of virtual interaction. Under our umbrella, we feature PixelClout, a content creator’s platform for community growth and monetization, PixelNFT, our multi chain NFT system with a state-of-the-art NFT marketplace, PixelSwap, our customized DEX for NFTs that will premiere the world’s first NFT-mining, and PixelLaunch, our metaverse and game centered project launchpad. All of these will be housed in our PixelVerse, a metaverse offering a Disneyland experience of entertainment and content for global consumers.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
PIXEL
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(PIXEL)

(USDT)

0.0002695$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(PIXEL)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(PIXEL)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter PIXEL
Vendre PIXEL
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantPIXEL
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- PIXEL
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantPIXEL
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM