mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
HIVE
HIVE/USDT
0.3571-0.77%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.3627
Bas 24h
0.3498
Volume 24h (HIVE)
174.94K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
62.49K
Haut 24h
0.3627
Bas 24h
0.3498
Volume 24h (HIVE)
174.94K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
62.49K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
HIVE
Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
HIVE
Heure d'émission
2020-03-01 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
389,268,895
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(HIVE)

(USDT)

0.3571$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(HIVE)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(HIVE)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter HIVE
Vendre HIVE
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantHIVE
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- HIVE
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantHIVE
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM