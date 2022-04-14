mexc
Haut 24h
0.00000
Bas 24h
0.00000
Volume 24h (DEXTF)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
DOMANI Protocol is a digital asset management infrastructure on blockchain that allows anyone to create, mint, and redeem XTF funds. Each XTF fund is an ERC20 token with its own address and contract allowing users to hold, trade, transfer, redeem and utilize XTF fund like any other token. XTF funds are also composable, both downstream (as any ERC20 they can be used by other protocols as collateral or underlying for any DeFi application) and upstream (they can hold various other ERC20 like decentralized options, yield producing tokens, liquidity pools, etc.).
