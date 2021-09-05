ZIG

ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.

SijoitusNo.299

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.09%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta1,408,940,795.2396517

Enimmäistarjonta1,953,940,796

Kokonaistarjonta2,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.721%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.2128548,2021-09-05

Alin hinta0.00431462744251162,2023-07-13

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

