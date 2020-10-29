WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NimiWOO

SijoitusNo.307

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.28%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta1,905,073,607.037396

Enimmäistarjonta2,205,073,607.037396

Kokonaistarjonta2,205,073,607.037396

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.8639%

Julkaisupäivämäärä2020-10-29 00:00:00

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen0.02 USDT

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Alin hinta0,2020-10-29

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

