WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

NimiWEMIX

SijoitusNo.150

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus0.0001%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.72%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta455,360,962.6429949

Enimmäistarjonta590,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta545,556,330.8652309

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.7717%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Alin hinta0.12754054,2021-06-22

Julkinen lohkoketjuWEMIX

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

Vastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

WEMIX/USDT
WEMIX
----
--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (WEMIX)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
WEMIX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (WEMIX)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
