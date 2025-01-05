VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

NimiVNTR

SijoitusNo.2304

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.03%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta432,996,944

Enimmäistarjonta499,996,944

Kokonaistarjonta499,996,944

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.8659%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Alin hinta0.001456300329042982,2025-08-18

Julkinen lohkoketjuSOL

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

