SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

NimiSOSO

SijoitusNo.471

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)2.23%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta115,133,243

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.1151%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Alin hinta0.359832124129385,2025-06-08

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

JohdantoSoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
Haku
Suosikit
SOSO/USDC
SoSoValue
----
--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (SOSO)
--
24 h:n summa (USDC)
--
Kaavio
Tietoa
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Spot
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
SOSO/USDC
--
--
‎--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (SOSO)
--
24 h:n summa (USDC)
--
Kaavio
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Tietoa
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
Loading...