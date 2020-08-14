SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NimiSAND

SijoitusNo.101

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus0.0001%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)1.45%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta2,573,289,192.2233224

Enimmäistarjonta0

Kokonaistarjonta3,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä%

Julkaisupäivämäärä2020-08-14 00:00:00

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Alin hinta0.02893886,2020-11-04

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

Vastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

