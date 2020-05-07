PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

NimiPIB

SijoitusNo.1262

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta24,150,500,892.670006

Enimmäistarjonta30,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta29,696,500,892.670006

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.805%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Alin hinta0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Julkinen lohkoketjuKLAY

JohdantoPibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
Haku
Suosikit
PIB/USDT
PIBBLE
----
--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (PIB)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
Kaavio
Tietoa
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Spot
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
PIB/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (PIB)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
Kaavio
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Tietoa
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
Loading...