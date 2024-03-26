HOLDSTATION

Holdstation is a "product-fit community" platform for seamless trading and asset management. With A(i)gentFi, a launchpad for AI agents on zkSync and Berachain, users can co-own and deploy revenue-generating agents. As the leading perpetual DEX on zkSync, Holdstation integrates Account Abstraction with its Wallet, DeFutures, and zkStarter launchpad for an intuitive DeFi experience. It supports dApp interaction, token swaps, and leveraged futures up to 500x, with expansion to Berachain and Worldchain, offering enhanced security with features like Paymaster, Batch Transactions, and Social Recovery.

NimiHOLDSTATION

SijoitusNo.3723

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta0

Enimmäistarjonta30,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta7,903,700

Kierrossa oleva määrä0%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta7.56941235153372,2024-03-26

Alin hinta0.5987876567755669,2024-11-05

Julkinen lohkoketjuBERACHAIN

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.