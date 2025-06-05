CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NimiCUDIS

SijoitusNo.884

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)11.03%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta247,500,000

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.2475%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Alin hinta0.05002430866600899,2025-07-12

Julkinen lohkoketjuSOL

JohdantoAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
Haku
Suosikit
CUDIS/USDT
CUDIS
----
--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (CUDIS)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
Kaavio
Tietoa
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Spot
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
CUDIS/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 h:n korkein
--
24 h:n matalin
--
24 h:n volyymi (CUDIS)
--
24 h:n summa (USDT)
--
Kaavio
Toimeksiantokirja
Markkinahintaan tehdyt kaupat
Tietoa
Avoimet toimeksiannot（0）
Toimeksiantohistoria
Treidaushistoria
Avoimet positiot (0)
Loading...