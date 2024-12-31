ALE

Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

NimiALE

SijoitusNo.231

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)1.04%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta392,916,666.6666667

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.3929%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.5871473345118612,2025-05-25

Alin hinta0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31

Julkinen lohkoketjuBSC

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

