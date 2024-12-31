ALE

Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

SijoitusNo.231

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)1.04%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta392,916,666.6666667

Enimmäistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta1,000,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.3929%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.5871473345118612,2025-05-25

Alin hinta0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31

Julkinen lohkoketjuBSC

JohdantoProject Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.

MEXC on helpoin reitti kryptojen luo. Tutustu maailman johtavaan kryptovaluuttapörssiin ja osta, treidaa ja ansaitseja kryptoja. Treidaa Bitcoinia (BTC), Ethereumia (ETH) ja yli 3,000 altcoinia.
