ACH
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
NimiACH
SijoitusNo.242
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.06%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta9,453,097,145.70716
Enimmäistarjonta10,000,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta9,999,999,999.999989
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.9453%
Julkaisupäivämäärä2020-09-07 00:00:00
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.19750365,2021-08-06
Alin hinta0.00133775,2021-07-20
Julkinen lohkoketjuETH
JohdantoFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
Sektori
Sosiaalinen media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.