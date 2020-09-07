ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

NimiACH

SijoitusNo.242

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.06%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta9,453,097,145.70716

Enimmäistarjonta10,000,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta9,999,999,999.999989

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.9453%

Julkaisupäivämäärä2020-09-07 00:00:00

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.19750365,2021-08-06

Alin hinta0.00133775,2021-07-20

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

JohdantoFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.