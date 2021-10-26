mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Unizen
ZCX/USDT
0.06587+1.68%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.06611
کف 24 ساعته
0.06455
حجم 24 ساعته (ZCX)
49.32K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
3.26K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.06611
کف 24 ساعته
0.06455
حجم 24 ساعته (ZCX)
49.32K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
3.26K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
ZCX
Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience. ZCX is an exchange-based utility token, created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
ZCX
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(ZCX)

(USDT)

0.06587$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(ZCX)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(ZCX)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید ZCX
فروش ZCX
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادZCX
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- ZCX
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادZCX
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM