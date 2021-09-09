mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
WEMIX TOKEN
WEMIX/USDT
0.5194+21.95%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.6451
کف 24 ساعته
0.3981
حجم 24 ساعته (WEMIX)
319.38K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
163.41K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.6451
کف 24 ساعته
0.3981
حجم 24 ساعته (WEMIX)
319.38K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
163.41K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
WEMIX
WEMIX has solved the problem of low TPS and excessive fees by utilizing a mixture of private and public blockchain functions and connecting them with intermediary chains under a hybrid structure. It has also secured scalability through its multi-chain structure that can raise the number of private blockchains to accommodate the increase in the number of games. Furthermore, trade delegators have been adopted to ensure efficient and seamless asset and data transfers between chains within this multi-chain structure.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
WEMIX
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(WEMIX)

(USDT)

0.5194$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(WEMIX)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(WEMIX)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید WEMIX
فروش WEMIX
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادWEMIX
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- WEMIX
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادWEMIX
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM