mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-DayETFs

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
Can't download?
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

Unidef

U/USDT
0.0001886--
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0001894
کف 24 ساعته
0.0001853
حجم 24 ساعته (U)
2.76B
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
516.46K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0001894
کف 24 ساعته
0.0001853
حجم 24 ساعته (U)
2.76B
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
516.46K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
پایه
TradingView
عمق
U
Unidef is a global network of organizations working together to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future that empowers all to take full control of their finances, data, and identity. Guided by this notion, we are committed to supporting decentralized technologies, protocols, assets, entities, and various initiatives that empower all people, communities, and the planet. Our global network brings together private enterprises, governments, nonprofits, and others who have common values and goals.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
U
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
791,999,933,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(U)

(USDT)

0.0001886$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد()
قیمت()
تعداد()
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0.00% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0.00%
داغ
خرید U
فروش U
لیمیت
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
تعدادU
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- U
قیمتUSDT
تعدادU
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین