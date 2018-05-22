mexc
Ulord
UT/USDT
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0009492
کف 24 ساعته
0.0008972
حجم 24 ساعته (UT)
55.16M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
51.40K
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
عمق
UT
The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem, which aims at reshaping the digital economy infrastructure and creating a distributed business engine. The Ulord Chain Cloud Ecosystem promotes the deep integration of blockchain and the real economy, and initially proposes and completes the framework system of chain+cloud. It completes the dual integration of technology and economy, establishes a distributed storage & computing resource scheduling management platform, collects the distributed network resources and forms a virtual resource pool, realizes intelligent transactions of network resources, facilitates the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, and creates a distributed business engine. The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem has been applied in areas such as industrial internet, data sharing and digital content. It includes storage ecosystem and computing ecosystem, both of which benefits and promotes each other.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
UT
زمان انتشار
2018-05-22 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
