mexc
بازارهامعامله
داغ
بازارهای فیوچرزفعالیتETFs
Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
Can't download?
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید
TOMI
TOMI/USDT
0.2885+188.49%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.4600
کف 24 ساعته
0.1000
حجم 24 ساعته (TOMI)
1.43M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
500.78K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.4600
کف 24 ساعته
0.1000
حجم 24 ساعته (TOMI)
1.43M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
500.78K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
TOMI
tomi creates a complete alternative world wide web that combines the best of Web2 and Web3 technology for a privacy-preserving, self-governed and self-funding internet. Anyone can access this parallel web through a tomi browser, freeing themselves from the surveillance and control of large organizations which have come to dominate the world wide web. Rather than reinventing the entire infrastructure, tomi takes basic working building blocks of the web and supplements them with governance, cryptocurrency, identity, and privacy layers that allow the people who use the tomiNet to be the governors of the web through a direct democracy DAO.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
TOMI
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
39,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(TOMI)

(USDT)

0.2885$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(TOMI)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(TOMI)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید TOMI
فروش TOMI
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادTOMI
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- TOMI
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادTOMI
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
خرید رمزارز
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2023 MEXC.COM