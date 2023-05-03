mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-DayETFs

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
Can't download?
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

SUI

SUI/USDT
1.2960--
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
1.3462
کف 24 ساعته
1.2816
حجم 24 ساعته (SUI)
1.28M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.69M
سقف 24 ساعته
1.3462
کف 24 ساعته
1.2816
حجم 24 ساعته (SUI)
1.28M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.69M
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
پایه
TradingView
عمق
SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
SUI
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
--
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(SUI)

(USDT)

1.2960$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد()
قیمت()
تعداد()
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0%
داغ
خرید SUI
فروش SUI
لیمیت
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
تعدادSUI
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- SUI
قیمتUSDT
تعدادSUI
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین