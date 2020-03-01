mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
HIVE
HIVE/USDT
0.3573-0.77%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.3627
کف 24 ساعته
0.3498
حجم 24 ساعته (HIVE)
176.22K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
62.95K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.3627
کف 24 ساعته
0.3498
حجم 24 ساعته (HIVE)
176.22K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
62.95K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
HIVE
Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
HIVE
زمان انتشار
2020-03-01 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
389,268,895
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(HIVE)

(USDT)

0.3573$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(HIVE)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(HIVE)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید HIVE
فروش HIVE
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادHIVE
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- HIVE
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادHIVE
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM