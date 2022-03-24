mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Elrond
EGLD/USDT
42.670.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
42.99
کف 24 ساعته
42.06
حجم 24 ساعته (EGLD)
1.34K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
57.32K
سقف 24 ساعته
42.99
کف 24 ساعته
42.06
حجم 24 ساعته (EGLD)
1.34K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
57.32K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
EGLD
Elrond is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Elrond runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Elrond’s performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
EGLD
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
23,016,298
دفتر سفارشات
0.01
0.01
0.1
1
10

قیمت(USDT)

(EGLD)

(USDT)

42.67$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(EGLD)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(EGLD)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید EGLD
فروش EGLD
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادEGLD
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- EGLD
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادEGLD
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM