mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Dione Protocol
DIONE/USDT
0.00039940.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0004061
کف 24 ساعته
0.0003866
حجم 24 ساعته (DIONE)
160.30M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
65.59K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0004061
کف 24 ساعته
0.0003866
حجم 24 ساعته (DIONE)
160.30M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
65.59K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
DIONE
Dione is the native token for the Dione Protocol; an ecosystem with the goal of improving the ease of the purchase of Decentralized tokens for the general public. Dione puts major focus on the development of bridging the gap between real world issues and the DeFi space - creating a system powered by renewable energy. Combining convenience and a safer decentralized future both have the common denominator of people. Dione Protocol puts people first, by first building a strong community to come along into a powerful decentralized future.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
DIONE
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
10,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(DIONE)

(USDT)

0.0003994$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(DIONE)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(DIONE)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید DIONE
فروش DIONE
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادDIONE
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- DIONE
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادDIONE
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM