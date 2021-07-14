mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Baanx
BXX/USDT
0.0167+22.79%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0176
کف 24 ساعته
0.0133
حجم 24 ساعته (BXX)
286.60K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
4.45K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0176
کف 24 ساعته
0.0133
حجم 24 ساعته (BXX)
286.60K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
4.45K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
BXX
"Imagine a world where you can borrow for free, remit money across the globe for free and earn Crypto rewards from your daily spending. This is the world of the Baanx platform, a Crypto-as-a-Service Fintech, bridging the worlds of crypto & fiat; so Fintechs can offer their users these services that are “Better than a Bank". Baanx.com Ltd now works with the leading global digital asset corporate brands to enable secure crypto-friendly services - launching our user-inspired products to their engaged communities: including interest-free secured lending, high rate savings for staking digital assets, global remittance, and the ability to spend digital blockchain based assets directly on Visa and other schemes, physical and virtual cards. Baanx.com manages the commercial side of these “Better than a Bank” functions with the BXX token.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
BXX
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
120,735,281
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(BXX)

(USDT)

0.0167$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(BXX)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(BXX)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید BXX
فروش BXX
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادBXX
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- BXX
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادBXX
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM