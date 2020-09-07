mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Alchemy
ACH/USDT
0.0098030.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.009918
کف 24 ساعته
0.009657
حجم 24 ساعته (ACH)
7.31M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
71.65K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.009918
کف 24 ساعته
0.009657
حجم 24 ساعته (ACH)
7.31M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
71.65K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
ACH
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
ACH
زمان انتشار
2020-09-07 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
10,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(ACH)

(USDT)

0.009803$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(ACH)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(ACH)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید ACH
فروش ACH
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادACH
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- ACH
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادACH
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM