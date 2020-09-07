ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

نامACH

رتبهNo.197

ارزش بازار$0.00

ارزش بازار کاملا رقیق شده$0.00

سهم بازار%

حجم معاملات/سقف بازار (24 ساعت)0.25%

تامین گردش9,063,008,932.099236

حداکثر عرضه10,000,000,000

عرضه کل9,999,999,999.999989

نرخ گردش0.9063%

تاریخ صدور2020-09-07 00:00:00

قیمتی که دارایی برای اولین بار در آن منتشر شد--

اوج قیمت0.19750365,2021-08-06

کمترین قیمت0.00133775,2021-07-20

بلاک چین عمومیETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceسلب مسئولیت: داده ها توسط cmc ارائه شده و نباید به عنوان توصیه سرمایه گذاری در نظر گرفته شوند.