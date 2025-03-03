XOXO

XO is a next-generation social discovery platform powered by AI and blockchain. Designed for Gen Z, XO combines Proof of Personhood (PoP), decentralized identity (DID), and AI Agent companionship to create a secure and emotionally engaging social experience.

NameXOXO

RankNo.3593

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.025307302452598147,2025-03-03

Lowest Price0.002196983829307472,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

