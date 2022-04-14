mexc
VIZ
VIM is a Quest to Earn project based on Social Media. For Creators who wish to be KOLs in VIM (we call them Zimmer) to enter the market smoothly, ecosystem participants (we call them Vimmer) can increase revenue through the production of quests or viral content that analyzes their content. Although there is already a similar old, fake tool in the current Web2 market, and the size of this market is measured at $3.75B, it emphasizes transparency, and a normal platform has not yet emerged in the industry. Through the roadmap leading to Social Media Academy -> Content creation -> Social Media E-commerce, we will establish an ecosystem in this area and secure a pool of diverse Social Media users. Designed like a game-fi, VIM’s ecosystem includes various incineration routines on our tokens and usage of VIZ token, as well as various decision making processes through DAO.
Overview
Name
VIZ
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
5,000,000,000
