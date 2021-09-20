TON

Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.

NameTON

RankNo.21

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0021%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.47%

Circulation Supply2,491,345,418.7729106

Max Supply∞

Total Supply5,130,829,441.886534

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.235022765920782,2024-06-15

Lowest Price0.39061681567469,2021-09-20

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

