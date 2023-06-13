Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
suiswap token
SSWP/USDT
0.0003242
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.0003351
24h Low
0.0003230
24h Volume (SSWP)
593.57K
24h Amount (USDT)
194.88
24h High
0.0003351
24h Low
0.0003230
24h Volume (SSWP)
593.57K
24h Amount (USDT)
194.88
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
SSWP
Suiswap is a decentralized token trading platform and exchange built on the SUI blockchain. It aims to provide a secure, fast, and agile trading environment for the SUI ecosystem.
Overview
Name
SSWP
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
10,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
Price(USDT)
(SSWP)
(USDT)
0.0003242
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy SSWP
Sell SSWP
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
SSWP
Total
USDT
Buy SSWP
Available
--
SSWP
Price
USDT
Amount
SSWP
Total
USDT
Sell SSWP
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...