REDX

The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions.

NameREDX

RankNo.3620

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.007301821126266444,2025-04-10

Lowest Price0.00460267857622436,2025-05-09

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

