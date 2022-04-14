mexc
Rarible

RARI/USDT
Rarible, an NFT-based digital collection and trading platform, has launched the governance token RARI, through which users can mint, buy and sell digital collections without any coding skills. With the increase in the number of users of the platform and the expansion of the market, the future plans to transform to a fully decentralized autonomous organization. Therefore, the governance token will manage the development and decision-making of the platform. RARI allows the most active creators and collectors on Rarible to vote for any platform upgrade and participate in management and review. RARI is not sold on the platform and can only be obtained through active participation in the platform. The team calls this method "Marketplace Liquidity Mining" (Marketplace Liquidity Mining). More than half of the total supply of RARI tokens are reserved for sellers and buyers on the Rarible market. The team will obtain RARI through weekly distribution based on the user's weekly purchases and sales.
Max Supply
25,000,000
