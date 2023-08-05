Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
ETFs
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Pokemon
POKEMON/USDT
0.0000000000003720
--
$
0.00
24h High
0.0000000000004747
24h Low
0.0000000000003277
24h Volume (POKEMON)
81,430,418.19B
24h Amount (USDT)
31.95K
24h High
0.0000000000004747
24h Low
0.0000000000003277
24h Volume (POKEMON)
81,430,418.19B
24h Amount (USDT)
31.95K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
POKEMON
Welcome to Pokemon, a cryptocurrency project that combines the magic of Pokemon with the potential of meme coins. In this enchanting digital world, we invite you to embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure.
Overview
Name
POKEMON
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
420,000,000,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000000000000001
0.0000000000000001
0.000000000000001
0.00000000000001
0.0000000000001
0.000000000001
0.00000000001
Price(USDT)
(POKEMON)
(USDT)
0.0000000000003720
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy POKEMON
Sell POKEMON
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
POKEMON
Total
USDT
Buy POKEMON
Available
--
POKEMON
Price
USDT
Amount
POKEMON
Total
USDT
Sell POKEMON
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...