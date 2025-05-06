MYX

MYX is a non‑custodial derivatives exchange that enables on‑chain trading of perpetual contracts for virtually any token with an existing AMM market. The protocol was introduced to lower the capital cost of providing liquidity, remove network‑related barriers for traders, and streamline the trading flow so that advanced derivatives are as accessible as spot swaps.

NameMYX

RankNo.1246

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.21%

Circulation Supply92,067,374

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.092%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1192442282953195,2025-05-06

Lowest Price0.06361973139704283,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionMYX is a non‑custodial derivatives exchange that enables on‑chain trading of perpetual contracts for virtually any token with an existing AMM market. The protocol was introduced to lower the capital cost of providing liquidity, remove network‑related barriers for traders, and streamline the trading flow so that advanced derivatives are as accessible as spot swaps.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.