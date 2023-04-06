mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrade
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayActivityETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

Myria

MYRIA/USDT
0.006092--
$0.00
24h High
0.007283
24h Low
0.005843
24h Volume (MYRIA)
32.10M
24h Amount (USDT)
230.97K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.007283
24h Low
0.005843
24h Volume (MYRIA)
32.10M
24h Amount (USDT)
230.97K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
MYRIA
Myria is a Layer2 blockchain scaling solution for Ethereum utilizing ZK rollup technology, offering its users instantaneous transactions, high throughput of up to 9,000+ tps, zero gas fees, and free NFT minting.
Overview
Name
MYRIA
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
50,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(MYRIA)

(USDT)

0.006092$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy MYRIA
Sell MYRIA
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountMYRIA
TotalUSDT
Available -- MYRIA
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountMYRIA
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Error
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2023 MEXC.COM