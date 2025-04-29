MILK

NameMILK

RankNo.889

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.46%

Circulation Supply238,900,000

Max Supply1,200,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.199%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.29167604905899525,2025-04-29

Lowest Price0.0745508171340207,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainMILKYWAY

IntroductionMilkyWay is the first and largest modular liquid staking provider. Start with One Stake. Make Infinite Impact.

