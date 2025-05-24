MIH

MIH aims to become the next-generation payment platform by combining the strengths of traditional payment systems with the benefits of blockchain technology. The core goal of the project is to integrate a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) model into a conventional PG (Payment Gateway) system to provide an efficient and reward-based payment environment for both users and merchants.

NameMIH

RankNo.4593

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2556823269040955,2025-06-05

Lowest Price0.004984983031285195,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

