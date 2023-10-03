mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

mCoin

MCOIN/USDT
0.000--
$0.00
24h High
0.000
24h Low
0.000
24h Volume (MCOIN)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.000
24h Low
0.000
24h Volume (MCOIN)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
MCOIN
MCOIN is M20 Chain native token, a secure and developer-friendly blockchain built to bring the next billion users to Web3. M20 is designed to accelerate the crypto economy that will contribute to expand the ecosystem of web3 builders and creators with trading tools, Play-to-Earn games and eventually serving as the foundational infrastructure for an open Metaverse offering educational programs, marketing and commercial opportunities and virtual entertainment services. The project’s main purpose is to make the ecosystems accessible from a wider community through a multichain approach. MCOIN will create a bridge through which users can access many different ecosystems.
Overview
Name
MCOIN
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
500,000,000
Order Book
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Price(USDT)

(MCOIN)

(USDT)

0.000$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
MCOIN_USDT trading has been paused.
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy MCOIN
Sell MCOIN
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountMCOIN
TotalUSDT
Available -- MCOIN
PriceUSDT
AmountMCOIN
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...