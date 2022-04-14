Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Level Finance
LVL/USDT
--
--
--
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (LVL)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.0000
24h Low
0.0000
24h Volume (LVL)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
LVL
LEVEL is a decentralized and non-custodial perpetual DEX on BNB Chain focused on delivering highly effective risk management along with first of a kind liquidity solution for LPs using original code designed from the ground up.
Overview
Name
LVL
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
50,000,000
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1
Price(USDT)
(LVL)
(USDT)
0.0000
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount
()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy LVL
Sell LVL
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
LVL
Total
USDT
Buy LVL
Available
--
LVL
Price
USDT
Amount
LVL
Total
USDT
Sell LVL
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...