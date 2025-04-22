H1

Haven1 is the EVM L1 for DeFi 2.0. A complete Web3 ecosystem of verified, vetted hApps, purpose-built for DeFi, RWAs and a safer, MEV-resistant Web3 experience.

NameH1

RankNo.1333

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.84%

Circulation Supply196,817,604

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0984%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.040872621563631216,2025-04-22

Lowest Price0.013531864883635858,2025-06-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHaven1 is the EVM L1 for DeFi 2.0. A complete Web3 ecosystem of verified, vetted hApps, purpose-built for DeFi, RWAs and a safer, MEV-resistant Web3 experience.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

