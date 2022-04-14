BOMB

Bombie is the top-paying mini-game on Telegram & TON and LINE & Kaia ecosystems, featuring a "Shooting to Earn" mode where players battle zombies to earn $BOMB tokens. It is the first dual-platform game on Telegram and LINE, with a fair-launch tokenomics model.

NameBOMB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainKLAY

Sector

Social Media

