B² Network is a modular Bitcoin Scaling solution. It introduces B² Rollup (the first Bitcoin rollup based on zero-knowledge proof verification commitment), B² Hub (the first Bitcoin Data Availability layer that achieves finality on the Bitcoin network) and MiningSquared (The first Bitcoin mining pool offering auto-subscribable BTC yield products).

RankNo.720

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,590.85%

Circulation Supply46,900,245

Max Supply210,000,000

Total Supply210,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2233%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.775982192516107,2025-05-06

Lowest Price0.4078882421972823,2025-04-30

Public BlockchainBSQUARED

IntroductionB² Network is a modular Bitcoin Scaling solution. It introduces B² Rollup (the first Bitcoin rollup based on zero-knowledge proof verification commitment), B² Hub (the first Bitcoin Data Availability layer that achieves finality on the Bitcoin network) and MiningSquared (The first Bitcoin mining pool offering auto-subscribable BTC yield products).

